The past year has brought a series of unprecedented challenges, one of the greatest being the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people across the globe to isolate from the ones they love. Now, more than ever, we crave human connection. We all want to feel and give love.

This phenomenon is a fate long experienced by the people we work with and for. People who have had to flee their homes in search of safety, often unsure as to when or if they will be able to hug the ones they love again.

Hugs are a globally recognised action that connect us, human to human. Starting on the 21st January 2021, International Hugging Day, we invite you to help us to create the world’s largest virtual hug. For the next four weeks (and beyond) we want people across the globe to feel the warmth and connectivity a hug can bring. We want people to feel connected to one another. And of course, we want to generate much needed attention to the current circumstances experienced by people on the move. Because at the end of the day – not matter who we are or where we come from – we are all only one hug away!



